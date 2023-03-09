Loop bank security guard grazed in shootout with suspected bank robber

A suspected bank robber wounded a security guard in a shootout Thursday afternoon in the Loop, police said.

The security guard confronted the suspect as he exited Fifth Third Bank, 1 South Wacker Drive, about 3 p.m., Chicago police and the FBI said. The suspect drew a handgun and fired, and the security guard returned fire.

The security guard, a 59-year-old man, was grazed in the right hand and declined medical attention, police said.

The suspect fled the scene eastbound on Madison Avenue, according to police. It wasn’t clear if he was shot or if anything was stolen.

The suspect was described by the FBI as a Black man with medium build and about 5 foot 7. He wore a black hooded jacket, a mask, gloves and blue jeans.

No arrests were reported.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

