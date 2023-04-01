The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Person fatally shot on Near West Side

The male was attacked in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was fatally shot late Friday on the Near West Side.

A person was fatally shot Friday night on the Near West Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when someone wearing dark clothing approached and opened fire about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Crews clear the scene at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere on Saturday, the morning after high winds knocked down the roof of the building during a concert, killing one.
Metro/State
1 killed, 28 injured in Belvidere theater roof collapse during storms: ‘Absolute chaos’
Injuries were considered severe for five of the 28 injured. Video of the aftermath showed concertgoers struggling to lift the wreckage off other attendees.
Sun-Times staff
 
A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
Officers received a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street about 1:10 a.m.
Sun-Times Wire
 
A 14-year-old girl was shot early Saturday in West Pullman.
Crime
14-year-old girl critically hurt when bullets from street hit West Pullman home
The girl was inside a residence in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she heard gunshots coming from the street.
Sun-Times Wire
 
Tysean Griffin’s a three-star prospect ranked 10th among Illinois juniors and 45th nationally among athletes in the 247Sports composite ratings.
High School Football
Offers piling up for Morgan Park athlete Tysean Griffin
Morgan Park standout Tysean Griffin, who can play a variety of roles on offense and defense, has 19 schools interested him.
Mike Clark
 
Former Cubs first baseman Bill Buckner in February 1984.
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: The curious case of Sidd Finch — and other phony facts
To commemorate the greatest hoax in sports history, guess if any of these statements are hogwash, too.
Bill Chuck
 