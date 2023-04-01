Person fatally shot on Near West Side

A person was fatally shot Friday night on the Near West Side.
The male, whose age was unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when someone wearing dark clothing approached and opened fire about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Arrests at historic lows, murders up 50% since last election: Next mayor faces daunting challenges on public safety
The Latest
Injuries were considered severe for five of the 28 injured. Video of the aftermath showed concertgoers struggling to lift the wreckage off other attendees.
Officers received a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street about 1:10 a.m.
The girl was inside a residence in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she heard gunshots coming from the street.
Morgan Park standout Tysean Griffin, who can play a variety of roles on offense and defense, has 19 schools interested him.
To commemorate the greatest hoax in sports history, guess if any of these statements are hogwash, too.