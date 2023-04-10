FGB Duck’s killing leads to charges against a sixth reputed O-Block street gang member

A sixth reputed member of the O-Block street gang has been charged in the killing of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

Ralph Turpin, 33, also known as “Tall” or “Teezy,” is charged with committing a murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Also charged in FBG Duck’s death are: Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 30; Kenneth “Kenny” Robinson, 28; Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 30; Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 22; and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 22.

The indictment says the O-Block gang engaged in numerous acts of violence, including the killing of Carlton Weekly, the Chicago rapper also known as FBG Duck, on Aug. 4, 2020.

Weekly was shot as many as 21 times in a daytime attack that also wounded his girlfriend and another persons who was waiting in line with them at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique, 68 E. Oak St.

The attack, which lasted just 15 seconds, involved four masked shooters who left 38 bullet casings behind, according to court records. Much of what happened on the day of the shooting was captured on video, according to the 45-page document, which includes an FBI affidavit that says investigators towed a car used in the shooting one day after it happened, searched it and found evidence implicating Liggins. The document also points to “diss tracks” — songs posted online in which street gang members disrespect rivals, fueling violence.

Minutes before the shooting, Weekly got out of a car driven by his girlfriend and stood in line outside the store. Weekly’s mother has said he was shopping for a present for his son.

Around the same time, surveillance footage showed Liggins, Smart and others running down a stairwell at Parkway Gardens at 63rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King r. Drive, according to the affidavit. It said Smart and another person got in to a Ford Fusion owned by Offerd. The FBI said it believes Liggins got into a Chrysler 300 with two others.

From there, investigators traced the vehicles’ path from Parkway Gardens to the scene of the killing using video surveillance. About the time Weekly got out of the car on Oak Street, authorities say the Fusion and Chrysler were seen traveling in the same direction in the 6200 block of South Wentworth Avenue five seconds apart. The vehicles were spotted on camera in at least seven additional locations.

Police records reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times showed a $100,000 bounty was placed on the head of Weekly before he was shot and killed.

Two weeks after the shooting, an informant in Chicago police custody told detectives and FBI agents that someone affiliated with the Black Disciples street gang had offered $50,000 “to anyone that killed Weekly” and later raised the bounty to $100,000, according to the police records.

Another tipster told investigators, “Duck had a price on his head,” the records show.

The name of the person said to have placed the bounty wasn’t released. But the informant said the person bought custom-made necklaces for members of the Black Disciples’ O- Block faction.

Contributing: Jon Seidel, Frank Main, Tom Schuba