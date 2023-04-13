Man wounded in stabbing on Museum Campus

A man was wounded in a stabbing Thursday night on the Museum Campus on the Near South Side.

The 23-year-old was on the street about 7:10 p.m. in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive, between Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium, when someone pulled up in a vehicle. The man walked up to the vehicle and a person inside pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck, Chicago police said.

The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The suspects fled the area, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

