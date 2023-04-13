The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man wounded in stabbing on Museum Campus

The man, 23, was on the street between Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium when someone drove up and a person inside the car stabbed him in the neck.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man wounded in stabbing on Museum Campus
Visitors can once again gaze at the stars and more with a visit to the Adler Planetarium, which reopens to the public on Friday.

Adler Planetarium

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a stabbing Thursday night on the Museum Campus on the Near South Side.

The 23-year-old was on the street about 7:10 p.m. in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive, between Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium, when someone pulled up in a vehicle. The man walked up to the vehicle and a person inside pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck, Chicago police said.

The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. 

The suspects fled the area, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Donald Trump answers questions for 7 hours in N.Y. fraud lawsuit
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Unnerved Northwestern University students seek answers, improvements in communication after fatal shooting near campus
Judge rejects delay in Donald Trump rape trial, but grants concessions
‘King Rudy’ Acosta pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors— a day after his father is sentenced to probation
Massachusetts Air National Guard member arrested in leak of classified military documents
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ORG XMIT: NYSW103 Rights Metadata H
Nation/World
Donald Trump answers questions for 7 hours in N.Y. fraud lawsuit
A New York attorney general’s lawsuit alleges the former president and his family misled banks, associates by giving them false information about his net worth, asset values.
By Michael R. Sisak | Associated Press
 
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: San Francisco police chief William Scott (C) speaks during a press conference with San Francisco Mayor London Breed (L) and San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins (R) at San Francisco Police headquarters on April 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco police arrested 38 year-old tech tech entrepreneur Nima Momeni at his home in Emeryville,
Nation/World
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Authorities in San Francisco say Nima Momeni, 38, who is accused of stabbing Bob Lee to death last week, knew Lee.
By Olga R. Rodriguez | Associated Press and Janie Har | Associated Press
 
Election_2024_Trump__1_.jpg
Nation/World
Judge rejects delay in Donald Trump rape trial, but grants concessions
The former president’s attorney sought a one-month delay in his trial in the alleged rape of a columnist after it was revealed that a Democratic donor was paying her lawyer.
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
 
merlin_112421694.jpg
Michael Madigan
Despite cache of secret FBI recordings, ex-ComEd CEO tells jurors in bribery trial she didn’t view Madigan as an ally of utility
Anne Pramaggiore will face more questions when the ComEd bribery trial resumes Monday, when she will surely face vigorous cross-examination by prosecutors in the high-stakes case.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday, her family said.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Mary Quant, fashion mastermind of Swinging ‘60s style, dies at 93
Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She also created dresses and other simple mix-and-match garments that had an element of whimsy.
By Danica Kirka | Associated Press and Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 