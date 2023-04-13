Man wounded in stabbing on Museum Campus

A man was wounded in a stabbing Thursday night on the Museum Campus on the Near South Side.
The 23-year-old was on the street about 7:10 p.m. in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive, between Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium, when someone pulled up in a vehicle. The man walked up to the vehicle and a person inside pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck, Chicago police said.
The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.
The suspects fled the area, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
Unnerved Northwestern University students seek answers, improvements in communication after fatal shooting near campus
‘King Rudy’ Acosta pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors— a day after his father is sentenced to probation
The Latest
A New York attorney general’s lawsuit alleges the former president and his family misled banks, associates by giving them false information about his net worth, asset values.
Authorities in San Francisco say Nima Momeni, 38, who is accused of stabbing Bob Lee to death last week, knew Lee.
The former president’s attorney sought a one-month delay in his trial in the alleged rape of a columnist after it was revealed that a Democratic donor was paying her lawyer.
Despite cache of secret FBI recordings, ex-ComEd CEO tells jurors in bribery trial she didn’t view Madigan as an ally of utility
Anne Pramaggiore will face more questions when the ComEd bribery trial resumes Monday, when she will surely face vigorous cross-examination by prosecutors in the high-stakes case.
Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She also created dresses and other simple mix-and-match garments that had an element of whimsy.