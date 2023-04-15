The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Person shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park

The person, considered a suspect by police, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police officer shot a person Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. 

Shortly after 11 a.m., the police department confirmed the shooting in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street.

The person, called a “suspect” by a CPD spokesman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. 

No officers were hurt, police said. 

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates anytime a Chicago police officer opens fire, asked anyone with information on the shooting to call (312) 746-3609.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.

