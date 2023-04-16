The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Downtown crowds prompt police response; 2 teen boys wounded in shooting

The boys, 16 and 17, were in the crowd about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Washington Street when shots were fired.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Downtown crowds prompt police response; 2 teen boys wounded in shooting
Flashing lights on a police vehicle

Adobe Stock Photo

Two teenagers were shot Saturday night as hundreds of people gathered downtown.

The boys, 16 and 17, were in the crowd about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East Washington Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The younger boy was shot in the right arm, while the other boy was shot in the left leg, police said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, according to police.

Several videos flooded social media showing teenagers breaking into vehicles and setting them on fire.

One video showed teens climbing and jumping on the roof of a CTA bus.

Activists concerned about the safety of their communities gathered Sunday to ask Chicago Police to increase patrols downtown.

“Downtown used to be a beautiful place, you used to want to take a walk downtown, but now it’s so scary,” activist and U.S. Postal Service worker Patrick Gibbons said. “It needs to get better otherwise people will leave Chicago.”

No one was reported in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Riverdale
Man killed, another wounded in Austin shooting
Person fatally shot by Chicago police during Lawndale foot chase
14-year-old boy shot near 31st Street Beach
Teen killed, another wounded in Bronzeville shooting
Man found shot to death on Near West Side
The Latest
DRCONGO-UN-UNREST
Columnists
In short, I was afraid
Spending two weeks in the Democratic Republic of Congo seemed a good idea up to the moment it didn’t.
By Neil Steinberg
 
An unusual dragonfly at a Downstate college track meet in early April. Credit: Hailey O’Malley
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Unusual dragonfly, great coho season in Chicago
An unusual dragonfly and a quote on the great coho season around Chicago fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman ends our 30-year friendship after I stop her from driving drunk
Reader is inconsolable after BFF refuses calls and stops their children from playing together.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Cubs_Dodgers_Baseball__12_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs lose 2-1 to Dodgers in walk-off, series tied
David Peralta’s walk-off single decided the game.
By Maddie Lee
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 16, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 