Wednesday, April 19, 2023 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Woman who was shot after wrong turn in New York State had hopes, dreams, her father says

Andrew Gillis described his daughter, Kaylin, as an honor student who dreamed of becoming a marine biologist or veterinarian. Kaylin, 20, was shot to death in rural New York.

By  Michael Hill | Associated Press
   
This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Kaylin Gillis, 20, was traveling through the rural town of Hebron, N.Y., with three other people Saturday night, April 15, 2023, when the group made a wrong turn onto Monahan’s property, who came out onto his porch and fired two shots. One round hit and killed Gillis,

Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. On Saturday night, Kaylin Gillis and three friends were traveling through the rural town of Hebron, N.Y., when they made a wrong turn into Monahan’s property. Authorities say he fired two shots, killing Gillis.

Associated Press

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. — The father whose 20-year-old daughter was fatally shot after she and her friends got lost and drove to the wrong house in rural town upstate New York raged Wednesday at the man who pulled the trigger.

“For this man to sit on his porch and fire at a car with no threat is just … it angers me so badly,” said Andrew Gillis, whose daughter Kaylin Gillis was killed Saturday. “And I just hope to God that he dies in jail.”

The anguished father spoke at the courthouse where the man accused of killing Kaylin Gillis, Kevin Monahan, was denied bail by a judge. Monahan, 65, appeared in court with a jacket, tie and shackles. He answered questions from the judge, but mostly sat quietly.

“My daughter was an honor student. She had hopes and dreams of ... becoming a marine biologist or a veterinarian,” Andrew Gillis told reporters, his voice cracking with emotion. “She loved animals. And this man took that away from us.”

Gillis, her boyfriend, Blake Walsh, and their friends got lost while going to another friend’s nearby house. They were driving two cars and a motorcycle when they turned into Monahan’s long, dirt driveway in the town of Hebron, near the Vermont border.

As they realized the mistake and turned around, Monahan fired with a shotgun, authorities said.

Andrew Gillis said Walsh, who wanted to marry his daughter, blamed himself for the tragedy.

“The first time I saw Blake after this happened, he said, ’It’s all my fault,’” he said. “And I said, ‘No, it’s no one’s fault except for that man that pulled the trigger. You guys had no idea that something that bad could happen on a backcountry road.’”

Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris described Monahan in court as “confrontational and hot-tempered.” He said Monahan recently caused a scene at a local department of motor vehicles office. Monahan also had a 1980 misdemeanor and a 2001 aggravated assault with a weapon charge in Vermont that was later dismissed, the prosecutor said.

Morris said other charges are possible against Monahan, including attempted murder.

Monahan’s attorney, Kurt Mausert, told the judge the 1980 misdemeanor was for a driving while intoxicated and that his client had no penal law convictions. He said his client should not be judged on rumor and innuendo.

Mausert has previously called law enforcement’s version of the events a “superficial, simplistic” account of what actually happened.

After court, Andrew Gillis said the loss of Kaylin is being felt by his wife and Kaylin’s two younger sisters. He also recalled his daughter leaving that day, grabbing her bathing suit with plans to go in the hot tub at her boyfriend’s house that night.

“If anything I’m thankful for,” he said, “is that I got to tell her that I love her before she walked out the door.”

The Latest
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (at microphones) speaks with reporters after addressing the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield on Wednesday as Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (forefront, second from left), state Senate President Don Harmon (behind Johnson) and other legislators applaud.
Springfield
Mayor-elect Johnson pitches unity to state legislators in Springfield: ‘Our challenges are not that unique’
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said he didn’t come to Springfield to “dictate” what Chicago needs when it comes to public safety dollars. “How do I call myself a collaborator and then I’m dictating?” Johnson asked reporters. “These are ongoing conversations.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Employees of Rise Dispensary located at 9621 N. Milwaukee Ave. picket outside their store demanding better working conditions and fair pay, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Niles, Ill.
Marijuana
Weed workers: Rise marijuana dispensary employees in Niles, Joliet walk out on strike
Union representatives said the strike is over unfair labor practices. They have been in negotiations with the company on a new contract since June.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A Cook County Jail detainee died Friday morning.
Crime
Cook County Jail officer charged with aggravated battery of detainee
Reginald Roberson is accused of placing handcuffs over his knuckles and striking an inmate multiple times in the jail on Dec. 29, 2021.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
INTO_THE_WOODS_4.jpg
Things to do in Chicago April 20-26: The Mix
“Into the Woods,” Joe Perry in concert, and Pixar Putt mini-golf at Navy Pier are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_112421700.jpg
Michael Madigan
ComEd bribery case — which shook Illinois politics to the core — goes into the hands of jurors next week
The jury will have a mountain of evidence to sort through. Jurors heard from about 50 witnesses over five weeks, saw piles of emails and heard a cache of secret FBI recordings that form the backbone of the feds’ case.
By Jon Seidel
 