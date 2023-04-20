Boy, 16, and man shot in Douglas neighborhood on South Side

A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition after he and a man were shot in Douglas early Thursday morning, police said.
The boy was found inside a home in the 2900 block of South State Street after officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man arrived at University of Chicago hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the body, police said.
Neither victim answered questions about the shooting, police said.
