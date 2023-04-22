The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Road worker killed in hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The man, 45, was in a closed lane working on the road when he was struck by a car that took off northbound, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Sun-Times file

A road worker is dead after being hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View Friday night, police said.

The man, 45, was working on the road in a closed lane near a street sweeper vehicle around 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he was hit by a black sedan, Chicago police said.

The car continued northbound after striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The man wasn’t employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation or the city of Chicago.

No one was in custody as the Major Accidents Unit of the Chicago Police Department investigated.

