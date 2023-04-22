Road worker killed in hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The man, 45, was in a closed lane working on the road when he was struck by a car that took off northbound, police said.
A road worker is dead after being hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View Friday night, police said.
The man, 45, was working on the road in a closed lane near a street sweeper vehicle around 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he was hit by a black sedan, Chicago police said.
The car continued northbound after striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The man wasn’t employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation or the city of Chicago.
No one was in custody as the Major Accidents Unit of the Chicago Police Department investigated.
Mayor-elect Johnson’s plans to double number of summer jobs for Chicago’s teens might require some work
The Latest
Watching baseball on TV is great, but listening to games on the radio is one of life’s pleasures.
Walton, the 54th-ranked junior nationally according to HoopGurlz, is ready to be a scorer and facilitator for the Wildcats.
Shaqiri didn’t elaborate on what the Fire need to learn exactly, but the designated player pinpointed issues that need to be addressed.
Because of the way the Bulls have always handled the cap, there’s very little room for improvement, even if a major move was made. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is about to have his creativity tested.
Harris has built a client list that includes not only Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike but a long list of coaches and agents in women’s sports. Her designs have been worn on red carpets, including those of the ESPYs and the Oscars.