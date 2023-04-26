Barricaded person prompts shelter-in-place order at Wheaton apartment complex

A person was taken into custody after about a four-hour standoff Wednesday that prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order at a Wheaton apartment complex.

Wheaton officials issued the shelter-in-place order about 6:30 p.m. when police responded to a person barricaded inside the TGM Danada Apartments, in the area of Kensington Circle — about 25 miles west of Chicago, officials said.

The order was lifted about 10:30 p.m.

The incident, which was “resolved peacefully,” was isolated, and there was no threat to the public, officials said.

No other information was available.

