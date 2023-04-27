The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting involving stolen vehicle on Near South Side

An 18-year-old man and another person were in a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street when a stolen white Kia approached them and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting involving a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon on the Near South Side.

An 18-year-old man and another person were in a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street when a stolen white Kia approached them and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

One person, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The Kia was unoccupied when it was recovered near Cermak Road and State Street, officials said. No one was in custody.

