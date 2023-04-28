Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard

A man was fatally shot while in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

The man, 53, was in a vehicle about 7:35 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot twice in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

No one was in custody.

