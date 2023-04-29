The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man injured trying to stop shoplifter in Loop Target store

The man told police he was cut when he confronted a would-be shoplifter who pulled a knife from his waistband and swung at him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Target, 1 S. State St. in the Loop.

Google Maps

A man was injured Saturday morning while trying to stop a would-be shoplifter at a Target retail store in the Loop, police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside the store at 1 S. State St. when he confronted a man he believed was shoplifting, according to Chicago police.

The suspected shoplifter pulled a knife from his waistband and swung at the man before fleeing the store and he suffered a laceration to his arm, police said.

The injured man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said officers located the suspected shoplifter and charges were pending.

