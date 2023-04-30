3-year-old boy fatally shot in Calumet Heights home

A 3-year-old boy is dead after being shot last week inside a Calumet Heights home on the South Side.

On April 22, Laroyce Bolden was struck in the face about 3:40 p.m. while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one was in custody.