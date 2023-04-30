The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

3-year-old boy fatally shot in Calumet Heights home

The boy was shot in the face in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3-year-old boy fatally shot in Calumet Heights home
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 3-year-old boy is dead after being shot last week inside a Calumet Heights home on the South Side.

On April 22, Laroyce Bolden was struck in the face about 3:40 p.m. while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago woman shot, wounded while dining at New Orleans restaurant
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Teen boy shot and killed in Douglas
Video appears to contradict charge of battery filed against a Cook County Jail detainee
Shoplifter stabs Loop Target employee, leading to store closure
Man charged in Evanston beach killing
The Latest
merlin_113055918.jpg
Transportation
CTA’s grime-fighting campaign is overdue, riders say
The agency’s efforts include more janitors and more power-washing to boost public confidence in public transit.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox end 10-game skid with 12-9 comeback win over Rays
Andrew Vaughn hit a walkoff three-run home run to give the White Sox a 12-9 win over the Rays. The Sox entered the ninth down 9-5 but scored seven times to snap their 10-game losing streak.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Police sirens
Crime
Chicago woman shot, wounded while dining at New Orleans restaurant
A Chicago woman visiting New Orleans for the annual jazz festival was wounded when gunfire broke out Friday evening outside a restaurant. A waiter was killed.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Roseland
The man, 40, was in the 100 block of West 113th Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1486604971.jpg
Cubs
What the Cubs’ April performance says about their new identity
The Cubs ended April on a sour note but made surprising developments along the way.
By Maddie Lee
 