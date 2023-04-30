3-year-old boy fatally shot in Calumet Heights home

A 3-year-old boy is dead after being shot last week inside a Calumet Heights home on the South Side.
On April 22, Laroyce Bolden was struck in the face about 3:40 p.m. while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The agency’s efforts include more janitors and more power-washing to boost public confidence in public transit.
Andrew Vaughn hit a walkoff three-run home run to give the White Sox a 12-9 win over the Rays. The Sox entered the ninth down 9-5 but scored seven times to snap their 10-game losing streak.
A Chicago woman visiting New Orleans for the annual jazz festival was wounded when gunfire broke out Friday evening outside a restaurant. A waiter was killed.
The man, 40, was in the 100 block of West 113th Street when he was shot, police said.
The Cubs ended April on a sour note but made surprising developments along the way.