Dog taken from owner at gunpoint in Chatham
The owner, a 39-year-old woman, was outside with her gray Cane Corso in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when a gray SUV approached and three people grabbed the dog at gunpoint
A dog was taken from a woman at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood.
About 7:20 p.m., the woman, 39, was outside with her gray Cane Corso in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when a gray SUV approached and three people grabbed the dog at gunpoint, Chicago police said.
The woman was not injured, police said.
No one was in custody.
