The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

The woman, 46, was shot in the head inside a home, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Crime scene tape

A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot early Friday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A woman has died after a shooting in Auburn Gresham early Friday, police said.

The woman, 46, was shot in the head inside a home in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street around 12:50 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police detained a man who was running from the back of the home and recovered a handgun.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Tennessee House expels 2 Democrats for gun-control protest
Chicago police Twitter account’s ‘like’ of anti-trans tweet prompts internal affairs probe
‘I will keep pressing’: Jurors hear ComEd CEO taking orders after key witness explains appointment to utility’s board
2 teens shot near Illinois Institute of Technology campus on South Side
Former Illinois inmate finally has gender-affirming surgery following four-year fight
Dog taken from owner at gunpoint in Chatham
The Latest
Philipp Kurashev looks on.
Blackhawks
After another similar season, can Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev still reach another level?
Kurashev has shown flashes of greater potential, but all three of his NHL seasons have ended up being virtually the same. As a 23-year-old pending restricted free agent, the big mystery is: Has he reached his ceiling yet?
By Ben Pope
 
Autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson shows how far he has come in bass fishing with a big largemouth bass. Provided photo
Sports
Autistic angler headed to National Championship for juniors in bass fishing
Autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson is headed to the National Championship for juniors of the National Bass Fishing Trail.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I fear grieving widow is being used by her mean friend
Vulnerable after losing her husband, she’s spending time with a woman known for her cruelty.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Teachers Union members and supporters marching downtown during the 2019 teachers strike.
Politics
Fresh off Brandon Johnson’s election, how will the Chicago Teachers Union move from outside agitators to insiders?
The union has spent years fighting the policies of the political establishment. Now, one of its own must deal with the realities of governing.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Schmigadoon_Photo_020108.jpg
Movies and TV
Wildly inventive new ‘Schmigadoon!’ season spoofs ‘Cabaret,’ ‘Hair’ and all that jazz
Thoroughly entertaining Apple TV+ show sweeps Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key into the darker, more cynical musicals of the ’60s and ’70s.
By Richard Roeper
 