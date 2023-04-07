Woman fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A woman has died after a shooting in Auburn Gresham early Friday, police said.
The woman, 46, was shot in the head inside a home in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street around 12:50 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police detained a man who was running from the back of the home and recovered a handgun.
Detectives are investigating.
