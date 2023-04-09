The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Pedestrian killed in Austin hit-and-run

A man, 55, was crossing the street about 9:50 p.m. when a gray Jaguar sedan hit him and continued driving, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man accused of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed after he was struck by a car Saturday in Austin.

The 55-year-old was crossing the street about 9:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when the driver of a gray Jaguar sedan hit him and continued driving east, Chicago police said.

The man suffered major head trauma and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The Latest
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Girl, 15, fatally shot in car in Washington Heights
Officers found the girl in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman was shot on a Red Line train early Saturday.
Chicago
Person fatally struck by Blue Line train on Near West Side
The person, who was only identified as male, was struck around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ryder Rolston at Notre Dame.
Blackhawks prospect updates: Ryder Rolston brings speed to Rockford while Landon Slaggert stays in college
Rolston and Slaggert, two Hawks forward prospects who finished their junior years at Notre Dame, made different decisions about when to turn pro. Plus, updates on Antti Saarela, Ilya Safonov, Jake Wise and Paul Ludwinski.
By Ben Pope
 
Caption: Lock No. 6, I&amp;M Canal and locktenderÕs house in Channahon. In Prairie Passage: The Illinois &amp; Michigan Canal National Heritage Corridor, a book published on behalf of the Canal Corridor Association commemorating the I&amp;M Canal and featuring photos of Edward Ranney.
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Grilling chicken, I&M Canal anniversary, swimming Chicago rivers, redwings
A suggestion on grilling chicken, an anniversary for the I&M Canal, a quote on swimming Chicago rivers and a note on female redwings are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I hope my sister doesn’t pass along her lying habit to her children
She makes up stories so bizarre, they’re cringe-worthy.
By Abigail Van Buren
 