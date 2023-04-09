Pedestrian killed in Austin hit-and-run

A man was killed after he was struck by a car Saturday in Austin.
The 55-year-old was crossing the street about 9:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when the driver of a gray Jaguar sedan hit him and continued driving east, Chicago police said.
The man suffered major head trauma and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests have been made.
