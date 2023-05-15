The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 is found in safe in North Carolina

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, was found safe in North Carolina. her mother, Heather E. Unbehaun, formerly of Wheaton, has been arrested and is being held on $250,000 bail.

By  Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
   
AR_230519519.jpg

Kayla Unbehaun

A South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 has been found in North Carolina and her mother has been arrested, ABC 7 reported Monday.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, is safe in protective custody, ABC7 reported, citing its network affiliate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Police arrested former Wheaton resident Heather E. Unbehaun, 40, in Asheville over the weekend. A felony warrant for kidnapping had been issued for her on July 29, 2017. She is being held in the Buncombe County, North Carolina, jail on $250,000 bail with a July 11 court date set, according to the jail website.

A local store owner recognized Kayla from an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” that was released Nov. 1 on Netflix and informed police, according to the news report.

For the full story, visit dailyherald.com.

