Second man charged in shooting, robbery of culinary student in Lincoln Park

A second man has been charged in the Lincoln Park robbery and shooting that left culinary student Dakotah Earley hospitalized for four months last year.

The suspect, who was 17 at the time of the May 6, 2022 attack, is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. Police have not released his name. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Tyshon Brownlee, 20, was arrested about a week after the shooting and faces the same charges.

The two are accused of robbing Earley, 24, of his phone after confronting him as he walked on a sidewalk at Webster and Wayne avenues around 3 a.m.

Earley was shot as tried to defend himself during a struggle with Brownlee, Cook County prosecutors have said. He was shot another two times.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Earley spent four months in the hospital, undergoing several surgeries including a partial leg amputation. His jaw was wired shut as doctors treated his wounds, and he could not speak for two months, according to his family.

In February, Earley filed a federal lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department alleging the department’s new pursuit policy had hindered officers’ efforts to arrest the suspects for another crime before the attack.

Police had called off the pursuit of a stolen BMW linked to Brownlee about an hour before the robbery and shooting, according to an attorney representing Earley.

