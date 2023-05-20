Teen shot in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Little Village Saturday, police said.

He was in the backseat of a car in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when he was shot in the side of the head around 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

