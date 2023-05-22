The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man attacked with construction sign while riding bicycle in South Loop

The man, 62, was attacked about 1 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of South State Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was critically injured when someone beat him with a construction sign and his own bike while he was riding in the South Loop early Monday.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

