Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting
The man, 46, was walking out of a home when someone in a passing SUV fired shots. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center. No one is in custody.
A man was fatally shot Monday while walking out of a home in Austin.
The 46-year-old was walking out of a residence in the 1000 block of North Parkside Avenue around 5 p.m. when someone drove by in a Kia SUV and a person inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the head and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was reported in custody.
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
University of Chicago’s new international police academy teaching policing successes of New York, Los Angeles, not Chicago
The Latest
As many as 50 immigrant children staying temporarily at Piotrowski Park joined Zapata Academy in South Lawndale, and about a dozen youths may enroll in Little Village Lawndale High School, the Sun-Times has learned.
Professional Law Enforcement Training has been paid more than $1.3 million and is owned by a colleague of former Police Supt. David Brown.
The Bears won’t have to worry about it, though. They’ve already been scheduled to appear on TNF twice this season, the maximum number of games teams are allowed to play. They’ll play at the Commanders in Week 5 and host the Panthers in Week 10.
The Chicago designer says her passion is back, and she’s ready to tackle everything that comes her way.
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
A 2019 indictment tied the gang to 10 murders committed across 30 months. Jurors considering the case will see evidence of brutal violence and hear from a parade of other gang members who agreed to cooperate with the feds.