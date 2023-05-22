Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was fatally shot Monday while walking out of a home in Austin.

The 46-year-old was walking out of a residence in the 1000 block of North Parkside Avenue around 5 p.m. when someone drove by in a Kia SUV and a person inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

