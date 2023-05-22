The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

The man, 46, was walking out of a home when someone in a passing SUV fired shots. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting
A teen died after he was shot while biking August 1, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Monday while walking out of a home in Austin.

The 46-year-old was walking out of a residence in the 1000 block of North Parkside Avenue around 5 p.m. when someone drove by in a Kia SUV and a person inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago’s top cop ends training contract with Texas firm with ties to ex-police superintendent
Police seek 18 suspects in break-in at post office in Thompson Center
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
Taking guns off the street, one at a time
University of Chicago’s new international police academy teaching policing successes of New York, Los Angeles, not Chicago
Carnival in Tinley Park canceled early after ‘flash mob’ of teens starts fights
The Latest
Emiliano Zapata Elementary Academy, 2728 S Kostner Ave., photographed in October 2016.
Immigration
Dozens of new immigrants joining Chicago Public Schools as school year nears end
As many as 50 immigrant children staying temporarily at Piotrowski Park joined Zapata Academy in South Lawndale, and about a dozen youths may enroll in Little Village Lawndale High School, the Sun-Times has learned.
By Michael Loria
 
Former Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Fred Waller speaks during a news conference in River West after Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson introduced him as interim superintendent, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
News
Chicago’s top cop ends training contract with Texas firm with ties to ex-police superintendent
Professional Law Enforcement Training has been paid more than $1.3 million and is owned by a colleague of former Police Supt. David Brown.
By Tom Schuba
 
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Bears
NFL votes to flex Thursday Night Football games in 2023
The Bears won’t have to worry about it, though. They’ve already been scheduled to appear on TNF twice this season, the maximum number of games teams are allowed to play. They’ll play at the Commanders in Week 5 and host the Panthers in Week 10.
By Patrick Finley
 
Host Alison Victoria is back with a new season of “Windy City Rehab” on HGTV.
Entertainment and Culture
Alison Victoria primed for new season of ‘Windy City Rehab’ — and her new dream home come true
The Chicago designer says her passion is back, and she’s ready to tackle everything that comes her way.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
_Blackman.jpeg
Crime
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
A 2019 indictment tied the gang to 10 murders committed across 30 months. Jurors considering the case will see evidence of brutal violence and hear from a parade of other gang members who agreed to cooperate with the feds.
By Jon Seidel
 