3 men cut hole in wall, rob Oak Lawn jewelry store and beat owner

Three men cut a hole in a wall to get into an Oak Lawn jewelry store, where they beat the owner and stole jewelry Monday afternoon, police said.

The three broke into an empty business next to Ramallah Jewelry, 8741 S. Ridgeland Ave., according to Oak Lawn police.

They waited for the owner to arrive and then pulled a gun and hit him with a blunt object, police said. They stole keys to a safe and display cases, and took jewelry and fled the store.

The owner was treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Oak Lawn police at 708-907-4051 or text 708-613-8477.

