Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 Chicago-area brothers plead guilty to assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Daniel Leyden was accused of pushing a metal barrier onto a U.S. Capitol police officer. Joseph Leyden was charged with pushing a Metro police officer.

By  Mary Norkol
   
merlin_113106330.jpg

Supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden. More than 1,000 people have been charged with crimes related to the attack.

Associated Press

Two Chicago-area brothers pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting officers during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel and Joseph Leyden, of Chicago and La Grange, respectively, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., pushing to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results fueled by remarks from former President Donald Trump. The brothers joined other rioters in marching toward the Capitol and pushing past barricades, according to court documents.

Daniel Leyden admitted to pushing a metal barrier onto a U.S. Capitol police officer, pinning him down and injuring his knee, as the crowd descended upon the Capitol, according to court documents. Joseph Leyden rushed toward a Metro police officer and shoved him before retreating into the crowd, the documents say.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

The plea deals involve a maximum of eight years in prison for each brother and a potential $250,000 fine.

Joseph Leyden’s sentencing is set for Aug. 29, and Daniel Leyden is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol breach, and many Illinois residents have been charged, convicted or pleaded guilty. Most recently, a Chicago plumber pleaded guilty to charges after video footage revealed he punched an officer during the attack, and another Chicago man was convicted after he recorded himself in the office of then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Lawyers for the brothers didn’t return calls from the Chicago Sun-Times requesting comment.

