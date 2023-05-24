Juvenile in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism found on trash can in Highland Park
Police investigating reports of a trash can defaced with a swastika, Star of David and the word ‘Jew’ have taken a juvenile suspect into custody.
A juvenile was in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism was found on a trash can Friday in Highland Park.
Authorities began investigating the incident after someone reported that the trash can had been defaced with blue painter’s tape with a swastika, the Star of David and the word “Jew,” according to the city of Highland Park.
“Quick reporting by residents” led to police identifying a suspect and taking them into custody, the city said. The Juvenile Court Act bars any further information about the suspect to be released to the public.
The Highland Park Police Department urges residents to quickly report any suspicious activity, including vandalism.
‘We need help.’ Bucktown pub owner held at gunpoint, first of 9 armed robberies in an hour on North, Northwest sides
Former DCFS manager accused of stealing at least $1.6 million in day care funds and spending it at a casino
Mother of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston wants community center built to remember daughter, support city’s youths
The Latest
‘It used to be you could get denied service if you were gay. Now people are welcome everywhere. No one bats an eye, and she’s responsible for some of that,’ said Ms. Summit’s friend David Boyer.
The plan, backed by Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and others, includes findingunused buildings that, with community approval, could be temporary shelters — and the first step on the road to permanent housing for migrants and homeless people.
The Suenos Music Festival, the Belmont-Sheffield, Music Fest, Seal in concert and Navy Pier summer fireworks are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
‘We need help.’ Bucktown pub owner held at gunpoint, first of 9 armed robberies in an hour on North, Northwest sides
Eric Johnson’s pub had already been hit by robbers three times in the last several weeks when a car pulled up early Sunday and four people with guns jumped out.
Registration opened this week for hundreds of programs ranging from athletic and technical education summer camps to high school credit recovery and newcomer support.