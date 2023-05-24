The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Juvenile in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism found on trash can in Highland Park

Police investigating reports of a trash can defaced with a swastika, Star of David and the word ‘Jew’ have taken a juvenile suspect into custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Juvenile in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism found on trash can in Highland Park
A Highland Park police vehicle.

A juvenile was in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism was found on a trash can May 19, 2023 in Highland Park.

Highland Park police file photo

A juvenile was in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism was found on a trash can Friday in Highland Park.

Authorities began investigating the incident after someone reported that the trash can had been defaced with blue painter’s tape with a swastika, the Star of David and the word “Jew,” according to the city of Highland Park.

“Quick reporting by residents” led to police identifying a suspect and taking them into custody, the city said. The Juvenile Court Act bars any further information about the suspect to be released to the public.

The Highland Park Police Department urges residents to quickly report any suspicious activity, including vandalism.

Next Up In Crime
‘We need help.’ Bucktown pub owner held at gunpoint, first of 9 armed robberies in an hour on North, Northwest sides
Woman charged in fire that damaged Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
Former DCFS manager accused of stealing at least $1.6 million in day care funds and spending it at a casino
Mother of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston wants community center built to remember daughter, support city’s youths
Retired Chicago cop grazed in shootout with carjacker, police say
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
The Latest
MargeSummitAld.HelenShillerFIX.jpg
Obituaries
Marge Summit, gay rights activist and bar owner who welcomed everyone, dies at 87
‘It used to be you could get denied service if you were gay. Now people are welcome everywhere. No one bats an eye, and she’s responsible for some of that,’ said Ms. Summit’s friend David Boyer.
By Mitch Dudek
 
George Roumbanis, an educator at Daley College and president of the City Colleges union, addresses protestors at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
City Hall
Housing plan for migrants proposed by group of Latino City Council members
The plan, backed by Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and others, includes findingunused buildings that, with community approval, could be temporary shelters — and the first step on the road to permanent housing for migrants and homeless people.
By Michael Loria
 
Wisin y Yandel (pictured in 2019) headline the Sueños Music Festival.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 25-31: The Mix
The Suenos Music Festival, the Belmont-Sheffield, Music Fest, Seal in concert and Navy Pier summer fireworks are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
‘We need help.’ Bucktown pub owner held at gunpoint, first of 9 armed robberies in an hour on North, Northwest sides
Eric Johnson’s pub had already been hit by robbers three times in the last several weeks when a car pulled up early Sunday and four people with guns jumped out.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Chicago Public Schools sign at CPS headquarters.
Education
More pre-K, ‘earn and learn’ offerings as CPS opens registration for summer programs, district says
Registration opened this week for hundreds of programs ranging from athletic and technical education summer camps to high school credit recovery and newcomer support.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 