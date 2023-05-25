Jan. 6 rioter from Chicago sentenced to probation

A Chicago man has been sentenced to three years of probation for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court records.

Matthew Bokoski met his father in Washington D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally, organized by supporters of former President Donald Trump in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to court documents.

After joining a crowd approaching the Capitol and taking photos of rioters climbing scaffolding, Bokoski and his dad entered the Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door, court records say. The feds have said they were in the building for four or five minutes.

An FBI agent wrote in a court filing that surveillance video showed Bokoski wearing a “Trump 2020” flag along with a blue-and-red knit cap.

Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court records

Bokoski, who told a judge he worked for Jewel-Osco, also posted video on Facebook of insurrectionists inside the Capitol.

“I was with my dad and walked right up the capital steps and inside with others,” he posted in a comment, court records show.

Last year, Bokoski pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Bokoski wasn’t charged with a fine and he retains his right to appeal, records show.

Nearly 1,700 people face criminal charges in the January 6 attack, and around 570 have pleaded guilty, including two Chicago-area brothers who pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting police officers during the riot.

