The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy shot in Avondale

The boy was in an alley about 4 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the foot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old boy shot in Avondale
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The boy was in an alley about 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the right foot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
FBI: Gardiner may have given developer who’d been ‘good to me’ ticket to Lightfoot reform inaugural during bribery scheme
Man, 2 juveniles charged in fatal South Loop shooting of high school senior
Mayor Brandon Johnson unveils safety plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend: ‘It’s going to take all of us’
Man wielding ax fatally shot by officer in Des Plaines, police say
Jan. 6 rioter from Chicago sentenced to probation
Man fatally shot in Englewood home
The Latest
Corporate headquarters of Walgreens Boots Alliance in Deerfield
Business
Walgreens cutting 10% of corporate workforce, including in Deerfield and Chicago
The layoffs come as the company sets aside $5.4 billion after taxes to cover opioid litigation.
By David Roeder
 
Bernie Powell charges is Tesla Model Y at the Target, 2656 N. Elston Ave., on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Transportation
Half of city neighborhoods lack electric vehicle chargers for public use
Building a robust network of chargers to make EV ownership feasible, whether you live in a rural town or a big city like Chicago, is proving difficult.
By Catherine Odom
 
merlin_102743149.jpg
News
FBI: Gardiner may have given developer who’d been ‘good to me’ ticket to Lightfoot reform inaugural during bribery scheme
Ald. Jim Gardiner has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing as a result of the feds’ investigation, which dates back more than three years. FBI affidavits show the feds spent a year struggling to view thousands of text messages.
By Jon Seidel
 
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. Scott gives remarks at his presidential campaign announcement event at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University, on Monday, May 22, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C. Scott formalized his bid last week with federal campaign paperwork. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) ORG XMIT: SCMK108
Columnists
Tim Scott makes a hollow pitch for Republican votes
I used to think Republicans lavished so much love on Black candidates because they were keen to prove that they harbored no racism, Mona Charen writes. But the mask has slipped so often since Trump. Scott claims, “I’m the candidate the left fears the most.” Translation: I’m the Black candidate who affirms your racial innocence.
By Mona Charen
 
Cubs reliever Nick Burdi tries to put a tag on Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs, who scores on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on May 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 12-3.
Cubs
Cubs reliever Nick Burdi’s timeline to return from appendectomy becoming clearer
Notes: Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster for right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
By Maddie Lee
 