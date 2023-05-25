13-year-old boy shot in Avondale

A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
The boy was in an alley about 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the right foot, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Ald. Jim Gardiner has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing as a result of the feds’ investigation, which dates back more than three years. FBI affidavits show the feds spent a year struggling to view thousands of text messages.
I used to think Republicans lavished so much love on Black candidates because they were keen to prove that they harbored no racism, Mona Charen writes. But the mask has slipped so often since Trump. Scott claims, “I’m the candidate the left fears the most.” Translation: I’m the Black candidate who affirms your racial innocence.
