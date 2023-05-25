The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Kentucky man shoots roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket, police say

A man, angry that the last Hot Pocket had been eaten, allegedly shot his roommate in the buttocks, authorities in Louisville say. He’s ordered to not contact the victim.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Kentucky man shoots roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket, police say
merlin_60617433.jpg

Scott Olson, Getty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in Kentucky’s largest city is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his roommate during a dispute over a Hot Pocket, authorities say.

Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested on assault charges Sunday after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and attacked him, shooting him in the buttocks, Louisville Metro Police Department officials told WLKY-TV.

According to police, Williams started throwing tiles at the man after he realized the last microwaveable turnover was gone. He then shot him in the buttocks as he tried to escape, the TV station reported.

Williams is prohibited from contacting the victim, who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His bond was set at $7,500.

Next Up In Crime
2 teens critically wounded in Near West Side shooting
FBI: Gardiner may have given developer who’d been ‘good to me’ ticket to Lightfoot reform inaugural during bribery scheme
13-year-old boy shot in Avondale
Man, 2 juveniles charged in fatal South Loop shooting of high school senior
Mayor Brandon Johnson unveils safety plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend: ‘It’s going to take all of us’
Man wielding ax fatally shot by officer in Des Plaines, police say
The Latest
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks looks on after giving up a run in the third inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on May 25, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. He allowed three earned runs in 4 1⁄3 innings.
Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks makes season debut after long shoulder injury
The Cubs lost to the Mets in the series finale.
By Maddie Lee
 
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday, May 25, 2023, before a hearing in front of the state medical board at the Indiana Government South building in downtown Indianapolis. Bernard is appearing before the board for the final hearing in a complaint filed by Attorney General Todd Rokita saying she violated patient privacy laws and reporting laws. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Abortion
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
Dr. Caitlin Bernard is being investigated after she performed an abortion last year on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio and shared information with a newspaper reporter.
By Associated Press
 
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Englewood.
Crime
2 teens critically wounded in Near West Side shooting
A boy, 17, and an 18-year-old man were getting into a car when someone walked up to them and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2023_05_25_at_11.33.57_AM.png
Columnists
What to know about the Biden administration’s first-ever national plan to combat antisemitism
Special antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt said antisemitism ‘threatens not just the safety of Jews, but the strength of our democracy.’
By Lynn Sweet
 
052123_Sky_at_Mercury_Barry_Gossage_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s home opener provides big test as they work to develop chemisty
The Sky have controlled games on the defensive end, and point guard Dana Evans has been a critical player in that effort.
By Annie Costabile
 