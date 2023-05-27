The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Man slain in Auburn Gresham

A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man slain in Auburn Gresham
Crime scene tape.

A 33-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death in Auburn Gresham early Saturday, police said.

The 33-year-old was found on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue around 12:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Girl, 16, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Man fatally shot in Lake View
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Heart of Chicago
North Avenue Beach closed after shots fired amid large fight; no injuries reported
9-year-old boy fatally shot in south suburban Matteson
Charges filed after police officer shot in Romeoville
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Girl, 16, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when she was shot in the side, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence marker.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Lake View
The 34-year-old was shot in the chest around 2:15 a.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Heart of Chicago
A man, 37, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West 18th Street Saturday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Denver’s Nikola Jokic after winning the Western Conference finals.
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Who’s the NBA’s best big man? And should sports stars ‘stick to sports’?
We also asked respondents to pick their career horse among a quartet of 25-and-under Cubs and White Sox players.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Sports Saturday
In a copycat league like the NBA, Bulls could be chasing fool’s gold
Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas came from a Denver organization that stressed patience and tweaking with this current Nuggets core. Could he stick to that blueprint with the Bulls in hopes of a title run? Unfortunately, that’s a realistic scenario.
By Joe Cowley
 