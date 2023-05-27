2 shot, 1 fatally, in Heart of Chicago

Two people were shot, one fatally, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, police said.
Just before 3 a.m., a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both in the face, according to Chicago police.
They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition.
No arrests were reported as detectives investigated.
