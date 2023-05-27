Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.
It happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man, thought to be between 25-30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.
Area detectives were investigating.
