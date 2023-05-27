The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

The shooting occurred about 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in Humboldt Park
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot to death May 27, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

It happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, thought to be between 25-30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

Area detectives were investigating.

Related

Next Up In Crime
3 wounded in Auburn Gresham drive-by hours after fatal shooting nearby
3 killed, 13 wounded in first night of Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Chicago police investigating homicide near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
Girl, 16, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Man slain in Auburn Gresham
Man fatally shot in Lake View
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 wounded in Auburn Gresham drive-by hours after fatal shooting nearby
Just before noon, three men were in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria), the House Democrats’ lead budget negotiator, presents her closing argument during the budget debate on Saturday May 27, 2023.
Springfield
Illinois House passes state budget with no GOP support
Just after 2:30 a.m., the Illinois House voted 73-38 to pass the budget, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted as his “fifth balanced budget,” vowing to sign it.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Eloy Jimenez. (AP)
White Sox
Grifol not ruling out Sunday return for White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez is coming off the injured list after undergoing an appendectomy on May 6
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A police officer walks near a damaged Chicago Park District vehicle after a group of teenagers got into a fight and shots were fired, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson, ahead of Memorial Day weekend at North Avenue Beach, Friday, May 26, 2023. No one was injured and one individual was in custody, according to police.
Crime
3 killed, 13 wounded in first night of Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Chicago historically records surges of shootings on Memorial Day weekend with the unofficial start of summer.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Chicago police investigating homicide near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
A person was found dead just after midnight in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 