The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Off-duty Michigan police officer among 2 wounded in shooting at Hotel Chicago: fire officials

Just after 3 p.m., paramedics responded to the hotel at 333 N. Dearborn St. and found the officer and another person wounded, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An evidence marker.

An off-duty Michigan police officer was among two people wounded in a shooting May, 27, 2023, at Hotel Chicago in River North.

Sun-Times file

An off-duty Michigan police officer was among two people wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Hotel Chicago in River North.

Just after 3 p.m., paramedics responded to the hotel at 333 N. Dearborn St. and found the officer and another person wounded by gunfire, according to Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs Director Larry Langford.

The officer was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to Langford. The second person shot, a male, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials said they were unsure how the shooting occurred.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release any details on the shooting.

