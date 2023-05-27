The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Little Village

Johnathan Salgado, 22, was shot in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:20 a.m., Johnathan Salgado, 22, was standing on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue when he was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

