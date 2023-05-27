Man fatally shot in Little Village

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 3:20 a.m., Johnathan Salgado, 22, was standing on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue when he was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Off-duty Michigan police officer wounds 2, including himself, in ‘accidental’ shooting at Hotel Chicago
The Latest
Thousands of fans descended on Chicago’s Grant Park for a two-day festival celebrating reggaeton and other Latin music.
There isn’t just one culprit for the downturn that has the Cubs closer to last place than first place in the underwhelming National League Central.
Sueños Music Festival has returned to Chicago for a Memorial Day weekend extravaganza in Grant Park.
Off-duty Michigan police officer wounds 2, including himself, in ‘accidental’ shooting at Hotel Chicago
Just after 3 p.m., paramedics responded to the hotel at 333 N. Dearborn St. and found the 23-year-old officer shot in the hand and a 25-year-old man shot in the abdomen.
The Rev. John Hannah, senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast, led hundreds in the “Prayer on the 9” march.