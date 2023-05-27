The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Girl, 14, grazed by bullet in Englewood

The teen was with a group of people in the 7000 block of South Ada Street when shots were fired, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound during a shooting Saturday night in Englewood.

Just before 10 p.m, the teen was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7000 block of South Ada Street when the shots were fired, Chicago police said.

She suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was treated at the scene, but declined to be taken to a hospital, police said.

No one was in custody.

