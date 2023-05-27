Girl, 14, grazed by bullet in Englewood

A 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound during a shooting Saturday night in Englewood.
Just before 10 p.m, the teen was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7000 block of South Ada Street when the shots were fired, Chicago police said.
She suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was treated at the scene, but declined to be taken to a hospital, police said.
No one was in custody.
