The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman charged in death of girl, 4, from child abuse injuries

Asha Green, 26, is accused of abusing Cashawanna Love in June 2022, causing her death.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman charged in death of girl, 4, from child abuse injuries
Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Sun-Times file

A 26-year-old woman is facing a murder charge nearly a year after a 4-year-old girl allegedly left in her care died of injuries she suffered from child abuse.

Asha Green was watching the pre-schooler, Cashawanna Love, for the girl’s mother on June 24, 2022 when paramedics were called to the girl’s home in the 7900 block of South Lawrence Avenue, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Earlier in the day, Green called the girl’s mother and told her that her daughter fallen, had stopped moving and was having trouble breathing, prosecutors said.

The girl’s mother, who was working at O’Hare Airport at the time, told Green not to call 911, but Green later did anyways, prosecutors said. When the girl’s mother left work early and returned home, paramedics were already there.

The paramedics observed bruising on the girl’s face and body and she was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

A paramedic reported allegedly hearing Green state “she could not believe she might go to jail over this” while efforts were being made to treat Cashawanna.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner’s office later determined the girl’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide, prosecutors said.

The month before the girl’s death, Cashawanna was brought to a hospital for an infection from a burn on her foot that doctors believed was suspicious, prosecutors said. At the time, the girl’s mother said her daughter suffered the burn in her care and the state Department of Children and Family Services took custody.

Child welfare officials placed Cashawanna for a time with Green, who was romantically involved with the girl’s mother, according to prosecutors. Cashawanna was returned to her mother’s care a few weeks later.

Prosecutors said Green was actually watching Cashawanna at the time she suffered the burn to her foot, which Green allegedly told the girl’s mother in a text message happened when the girl was alone in a bathtub.

Green was taken into custody Friday afternoon, Chicago police records show.

Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered her held without bail during a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Green was expected back in court Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
Girl, 14, grazed by bullet in Englewood
‘Peacekeepers’ are using their hard-won knowledge of the streets to try and prevent violence
Man fatally shot in Little Village
Off-duty Michigan police officer wounds 2, including himself, in ‘accidental’ shooting at Hotel Chicago
‘Our youth matter’ — Hundreds march against violence in Grand Crossing
Chicago police investigating homicide near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, May 28, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sun_Times_files.png
Crime
Girl, 14, grazed by bullet in Englewood
The teen was with a group of people in the 7000 block of South Ada Street when shots were fired, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Peacekeepers walk the streets of Roseland and West Pullman on Thursday, making a nightly canvass of “hotspots” for violence.
News
‘Peacekeepers’ are using their hard-won knowledge of the streets to try and prevent violence
For a $100 stipend, some Chicagoans who are statistically among the most at-risk of gun violence are working to change themselves and their neighborhoods.
By Andy Grimm
 
Singe Ed Ames, who was perhaps best-known for his role as Mingo in the 1960s television series “Daniel Boone,” has died. He was 95.
Entertainment and Culture
Ed Ames, singer who starred in TV’s ‘Daniel Boone,’ dies at 95
The last survivor of the Ames Brothers pop group of the 1950, Ames died May 21 from Alzheimer’s disease, his wife, Jeanne Ames, said Saturday.
By Associated Press
 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks Saturday.
Nation/World
Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, avoid calamitous US default
With the outlines of a deal in place, the legislative package could be drafted and shared with lawmakers in time for votes early next week in the House and later in the Senate.
By Lisa Mascaro | APZeke Miller | AP, and 2 more
 