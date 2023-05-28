The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Woodlawn

The 26-year-old man was shot in the back while leaving a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Woodlawn
Crime scene tape.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot while leaving a gas station on 67th Street in Woodlawn.

Sun-Times file

A man has died after being shot in Woodlawn Saturday night, police said.

The man, 26, was leaving a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street around 10:55 p.m. when someone in a white SUV fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot and killed in Washington Heights
3 men wounded in Lake View shooting
Mom creates garden where son was slain, hoping people will remember him and maybe help solve his murder
Woman charged in death of girl, 4, from child abuse injuries
Girl, 14, grazed by bullet in Englewood
‘Peacekeepers’ try to prevent violence using hard-won street smarts
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot and killed in Washington Heights
The man was in the 1000 block of West 105th Street when he was fatally shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 men wounded in Lake View shooting
The men were in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue, police said. Two were in good condition and one was in serious condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nicole D’Vignon, 48, stands beside a memorial garden she created for him in the alley where her son Nicolaus Cooper was found fatally shot in Chicago Heights, Ill.
Crime
Mom creates garden where son was slain, hoping people will remember him and maybe help solve his murder
“We just want justice for him, and we just want his name to be remembered,” said Nicole D’Vignon, the mother of Nicolaus Cooper who was gunned down in March in Chicago Heights.
By Mohammad Samra
 
WWII Veteran Myron Petrakis and Korean War Veteran Richard Nelson, residents at Belmont Village Senior Living, participate in a traditional flag folding ceremony at the official ribbon cutting of the American Heroes: Portraits of Service exhibit at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Chicago. (Jean-Marc Giboux/AP Images for Belmont Village Senior Living)
Other Views
Enjoy the barbecue, but don’t forget our fallen heroes on Memorial Day
After 22 years working at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, I’m only starting to understand and appreciate the true meaning of this day, the director of Hines VA Hospital writes.
By James Doelling
 
This picture taken on June 5, 2019, shows graves at the American cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, north-western France, prior to D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images
Other Views
This Memorial Day, remember our military heroes who were laid to rest overseas
The American Battle Monuments Commission, celebrating its centennial this year, is the caretaker of 26 burial grounds and 32 monuments and memorials on five continents.
By Amy Looney Heffernan
 