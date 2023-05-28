Man fatally shot in Woodlawn

A man has died after being shot in Woodlawn Saturday night, police said.
The man, 26, was leaving a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street around 10:55 p.m. when someone in a white SUV fired shots, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
