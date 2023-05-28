The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Two shot, one fatally, in West Garfield Park

The victims were sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were shot early Sunday while sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a West Garfield Park shooting early Sunday, police said.

The 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street around 2:09 a.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was in critical condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the side.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

