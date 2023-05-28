The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Bolingbrook police investigating fatal shooting of 20-year-old man

Sian Carter, 20, was found unresponsive in the 500 block of Rebecca Lane, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Sun-Times file

Bolingbrook police are investigating the death of a man they found shot in a backyard late Saturday.

Sian Carter, 20, of the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, was unresponsive when officers located him, police said in a news release.

Police were called about 11:42 p.m. to the 500 block of Rebecca Lane on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

“Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until the arrival of paramedics,” police said. Carter was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

For more on this story go to dailyherald.com.

