Bolingbrook police investigating fatal shooting of 20-year-old man
Sian Carter, 20, was found unresponsive in the 500 block of Rebecca Lane, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Bolingbrook police are investigating the death of a man they found shot in a backyard late Saturday.
Sian Carter, 20, of the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, was unresponsive when officers located him, police said in a news release.
Police were called about 11:42 p.m. to the 500 block of Rebecca Lane on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.
“Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until the arrival of paramedics,” police said. Carter was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
