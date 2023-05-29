3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a black car that was passing by fired shots around 1:40 a.m.
A 77-year-old man and two others were wounded in a shooting early Monday in Calumet Heights in the South Side.
The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when a black car drove by. Someone inside that car fired shots around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
The 77-year-old was hit in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A woman, 57, was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
A 59-year-old mann was struck in the arm and was taken to Trinity Hospital and was later transferred in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.
No arrests were made.
The Latest
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week to earn Fish of the Week honors and now aims for his dream muskie.
Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue,
These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.
A recently passed bill, similar to a New York City law, would provide pay protections for freelance workers. An Aurora-based freelancer urges Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign it and make Illinois the first state to extend such protections on a broad scale.
Daughter is concerned the widow is being abused by this smarmy narcissist.