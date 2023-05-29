3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man

A 77-year-old man and two others were wounded in a shooting early Monday in Calumet Heights in the South Side.

The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when a black car drove by. Someone inside that car fired shots around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 77-year-old was hit in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A woman, 57, was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A 59-year-old mann was struck in the arm and was taken to Trinity Hospital and was later transferred in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.

No arrests were made.

