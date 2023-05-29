The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 29, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Machete-wielding man foiled by judicial worker who jammed foot in revolving door at courthouse: prosecutors

A detention hearing is scheduled Friday for Leonard Delaney, who is charged with assaulting a federal judicial employee May 3.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Machete-wielding man foiled by judicial worker who jammed foot in revolving door at courthouse: prosecutors
Leonard Delaney is shown on a surveillance video holding a machete outside the Dirksen federal courthouse, according to court records.

Leonard Delaney is shown on a surveillance video holding a machete outside the Dirksen federal courthouse, according to court records.

U.S. District Court

A judicial worker stuck a foot in a revolving door at the entrance to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse to keep a man wielding a machete from getting inside, prosecutors say.

Leonard Delaney, 38, is charged with assaulting a federal judicial employee. A hearing to decide if he should be kept in custody until trial is scheduled Friday. He’s being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

According to a complaint, two “federal judicial employees” and a civilian were chatting after lunch outside the courthouse on May 3. When one of the employees entered a revolving door, Delaney pulled out a machete more than 14 inches long. Once inside the building, the unidentified employee jammed a foot in the door to keep Delaney from getting in.

As the employee notified security, Delaney allegedly raised the knife to shoulder level for a few seconds, prosecutors said.

The machete recovered from Leonard Delaney, according to court records.

The machete recovered from Leonard Delaney, according to court records.

U.S. District Court

Security officials ordered him to drop the machete and he did, the complaint said.

Delaney was breathing heavily and “seemed aggressive,” according to a deputy marshal’s interview with the employees. According to court records, Delaney suffers from mental illness.

Days before the incident, Delaney got an unfavorable ruling in a rambling federal lawsuit he filed against his apartment complex, records show.

Under a May 15 court order, Delaney can’t enter the federal courthouses in Chicago or Rockford unless there’s court approval and he’s accompanied by a deputy U.S marshal.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in East Side shooting
Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
Woman charged in death of girl, 4, from child abuse injuries
Woman accidentally shoots herself in Little Italy
9 killed, 45 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
The Latest
Three people were killed and nine others wounded in shootings May 17, 2021 in Chicago.
News
Man killed in East Side shooting
The man, 20, was walking in the 9800 block of South Avenue L when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week. Provided photo
Sports
After catching walleye of a lifetime, now for that dream muskie
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week to earn Fish of the Week honors and now aims for his dream muskie.
By Dale Bowman
 
A gavel.
Crime
Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police sirens
Crime
3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a black car that was passing by fired shots around 1:40 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Congress is considering whether to require Medicaid recipients to work. But nearly all of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or people unable to work due to illness.
Letters to the Editor
Say no to Medicaid work requirements
These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.
By Letters to the Editor
 