Monday, May 29, 2023
Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting

The boy was standing on a sidewalk when someone in a white SUV drove up and an occupant began shooting. He was in good condition at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday in Austin.

The 16-year-old was standing on a sidewalk just before 10:20 p.m. when someone in a white SUV drove up in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard and an occupant opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot twice in the left thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

