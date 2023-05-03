Woman accused of selling $2.1 million in fake luxury goods out of her Bellwood home

A woman has been accused of illegally selling merchandise online after authorities found $2.1 million worth of counterfeit luxury items in her Bellwood home last month.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Cook County sheriff’s officials conducting a search warrant found more than 1,400 counterfeit luxury items at the Bellwood home of Roynette Cavanaugh. Cook County sheriff’s office

U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Cook County sheriff’s officials conducting a search warrant on Roynette Cavanaugh’s home April 19 found more than 1,400 items, including handbags, jewelry, clothing and shoes carrying high-end designer labels such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci, officials said.

Cavanaugh is charged with felony unauthorized use of trademark and selling between 500 and 2,000 items.

Roynette Cavanaugh Cook County sheriff’s office

Authorities also found evidence that Cavanaugh allegedly imported the items and sold them online, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Cavanaugh, 54, was released from custody following a bail hearing last month. She is due back in court May 31.