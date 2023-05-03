The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman accused of selling $2.1 million in fake luxury goods out of her Bellwood home

Roynette Cavanaugh, 54, is charged with felony unauthorized use of trademark and selling counterfeit designer goods by Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman accused of selling $2.1 million in fake luxury goods out of her Bellwood home
A gavel.

Adobe stock photo

A woman has been accused of illegally selling merchandise online after authorities found $2.1 million worth of counterfeit luxury items in her Bellwood home last month.

IPR_3.jpg

U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Cook County sheriff’s officials conducting a search warrant found more than 1,400 counterfeit luxury items at the Bellwood home of Roynette Cavanaugh.

Cook County sheriff’s office

U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Cook County sheriff’s officials conducting a search warrant on Roynette Cavanaugh’s home April 19 found more than 1,400 items, including handbags, jewelry, clothing and shoes carrying high-end designer labels such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci, officials said.

Cavanaugh is charged with felony unauthorized use of trademark and selling between 500 and 2,000 items.

Screenshot_2023_05_03_at_4.28.02_PM.png

Roynette Cavanaugh

Cook County sheriff’s office

Authorities also found evidence that Cavanaugh allegedly imported the items and sold them online, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Cavanaugh, 54, was released from custody following a bail hearing last month. She is due back in court May 31.

IPR_1.jpg

Authorities found more than 1,400 items while searching Roynette Cavanaugh’s home April 19, including handbags, jewelry, clothing and shoes bearing designer labels such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci.

Cook County sheriff’s office

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park turned toward officers while holding a gun, video shows
Owner of suburban construction company charged with smuggling workers to U.S. through Romanian kingpin
Back-channel search for Chicago’s top cop? Not this time, says president of civilian oversight panel
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson names Fred Waller as interim police superintendent
2 men seriously injured in separate CTA train stabbings
Woman testifies Donald Trump sexually assaulted her on a plane ‘with 40 zillion hands’
The Latest
Liam Hendriks talks at a press conference Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Chicago White Sox)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks set for his next challenge
“I never looked at it as a ‘why me thing?’ ” said Hendriks, who is cancer free. “I looked at as ‘why not me?’ ’’
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
1483713262.jpg
Cubs
Cubs put Yan Gomes on 7-day concussion IL, recall Javier Assad
Gomes presented mild symptoms after he was hit in the catcher’s helmet on a backswing on Monday, according to the team.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks at a special session for reproductive health rights after news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Friday, June 24, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Abortion
Downstate Danville backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks
The city council bans shipping and mailing of abortion pills in a vote Tuesday in defiance of state law protecting the procedure. Abortion advocates are mulling a challenge.
By Kathleen Foody | Associated Press
 
Chris Shomo’s melanistic deer
Outdoors
Color me impressed about this rare melanistic deer
Albinos are easier to notice and develop cult followings, while melanistic deer are virtually unheard-of
By Dale Bowman
 
As a Black, LGBTQ+ youth in the late 1990s, I can’t imagine not having had access to authors who lived decades before I did and who walked a similar path – queer, Black authors like Audre Lorde and James Baldwin.
Other Views
Book bans have no place in Illinois: State Sen. Mike Simmons
Books open our minds and are a powerful tool against bigotry, misunderstanding and “other-ism,” state Sen. Mike Simmons writes. Yet more than 1,600 book titles have been banned across the country. A bill would prohibit book bans in Illinois.
By State Sen. Mike Simmons
 