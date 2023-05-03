The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Aurora man charged with threatening to kill Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Steven Woletz, 46, allegedly called the governor’s constituent service office April 15 and left a threatening message, authorities say. He is free on $10,000 bail.

By  Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
   
Steven B. Woletz

An Aurora man has been charged with threatening Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Steven Woletz, 46, of the 100 block of Jason Court, is free on $10,000 bond, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He is charged with one felony count of threatening a public official.

According to Illinois State Police, Woletz called the Governor’s Office of Constituent Affairs on April 15 and left a threatening message. It included comments about the governor and the governor’s mother, as well as “I’m going to (epithet) kill you, you (epithet) silly (epithet) (epithet).”

Read more at the dailyherald.com.

