Aurora man charged with threatening to kill Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Steven Woletz, 46, allegedly called the governor’s constituent service office April 15 and left a threatening message, authorities say. He is free on $10,000 bail.
An Aurora man has been charged with threatening Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Steven Woletz, 46, of the 100 block of Jason Court, is free on $10,000 bond, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
He is charged with one felony count of threatening a public official.
According to Illinois State Police, Woletz called the Governor’s Office of Constituent Affairs on April 15 and left a threatening message. It included comments about the governor and the governor’s mother, as well as “I’m going to (epithet) kill you, you (epithet) silly (epithet) (epithet).”
Read more at the dailyherald.com.
Family of Black man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park calls for officer’s arrest and justice
The Latest
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children illegally employed at McDonald’s franchise locations in Kentucky, the U.S. Labor Department said.
The Cubs’ 2-1 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday was their fourth one-run loss this road trip.
Gunfire erupted Wednesday evening in the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue, around the corner from ‘O Block,’ a notoriously violent Chicago street that includes the Parkway Gardens low-income apartment complex.
In a contentious community meeting Wednesday night, Save A Lot’s CEO tried to convince concerned community members that the low-cost grocer is ready to meet their shopping needs.
Family of Black man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park calls for officer’s arrest and justice
Reginald Clay Jr., 24, ran from officers who approached him and a group of people in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street on April 15, officials said. Body-cam footage shows Clay turning toward officers holding a handgun.