Neighbor of Mayor Brandon Johnson accused of killing woman, hiding body in alley

A neighbor of Mayor Brandon Johnson is accused of beating and stabbing a woman so many times over the weekend that a worker for the Cook County medical examiner’s office remarked he had “never seen so many injuries on someone’s body,” prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide after the woman’s body was found early Saturday in an alley behind Smith’s home in the 5700 block of West Superior Street.

The 41-year-old woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed with shards of broken pottery, Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said.

Smith had previously met the woman before they crossed paths Friday night at a Citgo gas station near Chicago and Hamlin avenues, Rodgers said. The two went back to Smith’s home where they used drugs, she said.

During the night, Smith accused the woman of stealing from him and refused to let her leave, Rodgers said. Smith hit the woman several times with a baseball bat and then repeatedly stabbed her.

Smith wrapped her body in bedding and brought her to the alley behind his home, where he tried to place it in a trash bin but “was physically unable” to, Rodgers said. Smith left the body in the alley, where someone found her and called police.

Smith was identified by a relative who saw surveillance video of him in the alley with the woman’s body, Rodgers said. When police obtained a search warrant, they found blood in numerous places in Smith’s home, including on a baseball bat, on shards of pottery and on Smith’s clothing, she said.

After he was arrested, Smith claimed the woman had attacked him, Rodgers said.

Smith, who holds a degree in childhood development, has been employed for several years at a childcare and parenting assistance program in the city, according to an assistant public defender. He is also a musician who has played in blues bands.

Judge William Fahey ordered Smith held without bai, noting the “brutality” of the attack. Smith was next expected in court June 14.

