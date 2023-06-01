The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Crime Entertainment and Culture News

No return to jail— for now— for TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau

Federal judge rules author of ‘Weight Loss Secrets “They” Don’t Want You To Know’ can remain free, and working, to pay off $37 million judgment.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE No return to jail— for now— for TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau
merlin_42270977.jpg

Former informercial king Kevin Trudeau owes $37 million to consumers who bought his sham diet book. A federal judge is allowing Trudeau to remain free and work to pay off his debt.

Chicago Sun-Times File

Over the last two decades, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman has thrown TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau in a federal lockup twice in a quest to get the onetime infomercial king to pay off $37 million to consumers who bought his sham diet book.

On Thursday, the judge opted to let Trudeau remain free, and even considered letting him travel outside the country, to keep earning the millions he still needs to pay off his debt.

After a daylong hearing, one in a series of court sessions that have spanned months as the judge sought to figure out if Trudeau was shielding assets in off-shore accounts or hiding gold bars in Swiss vaults, Gettleman ruled that he could have again sent Trudeau back to jail — but wouldn’t. For now.

“The intention is to get to the bottom of all this and get the judgment paid off ... and I don’t think that’s furthered by incarcerating Mr. Trudeau,” said Gettleman, who has presided over Trudeau’s case since the late 1990s. “If it doesn’t work or if I have problems, then I’m going right back to the other option that I’m avoiding here today.”

Gettleman had considered throwing Trudeau in prison in 2014 — already having locked him up for brief stints twice in 2013 — when Trudeau began serving an eight-year sentence in federal prison in an unrelated case.

Gettleman noted that he could have jailed Trudeau for contempt earlier this year, after Trudeau failed to tell the judge that he had been released.

To settle the debt, the judge ordered Trudeau to pay 75% of his after-tax earnings from his work as an employee for Global Information Network Unite, a successor company to the one a court-appointed receiver sold off to Trudeau’s business associates before he went to prison. He must also forfeit all of his earnings from side deals, such as a proposed endorsement agreement with a natural cures company — if such a deal doesn’t defy a court order barring Trudeau from making health-related claims about consumer products.

Lawyers for the Federal Trade Commission have long maintained that Trudeau has never given a full accounting of the assets he retained from the roughly $515 million he collected from sales of books, videos and other products from the 1990s onward, and said Thursday that after numerous days in court and multiple depositions, private investigations and the work of a court-appointed receiver, Trudeau still had not proved that he didn’t have access to hidden wealth.

Prior to landing in court late last year, the only money put toward Trudeau’s debt was a few million dollars paid out with the proceeds of the liquidation of his companies. Since being released from jail, he has paid more than $2 million toward his debt, much of it coming from a “fan club” that receives donations from his supporters. FTC attorneys said the amount Trudeau still owes is more than $20 million.

Trudeau is the star employee of GIN Unite, traveling across the country to offer life coaching to crowds of fans, work that his lawyer said was hindered by his inability to travel internationally without court approval. Gettleman on Thursday approved a trip to an event in Idaho for later this year, but he held off on granting permission for travel to Puerto Rico.

Outside the courtroom, Trudeau said he intended to live “very modestly” — GIN Unite has paid for first-class flights and four-star hotel accommodations when he travels — and work diligently to pay off his debt.

“I still have a long way to go,” Trudeau said. “Now that I have a path forward, I’m going to do as much as I can to earn as much money as possible.”

Next Up In Crime
Two teens charged in fatal shooting of Waukegan volleyball coach
13-year-old boy shot in Englewood
Judge silences, scolds attorney for Berrios relative who faces trial Monday for bribing state lawmaker
69-year-old mother of 5 killed in crossfire in Auburn Gresham: ‘How does this happen to somebody like my mom?’
Wanted: The Stuffed Bear Bandit. FBI offers $5,000 for arrest of Chicago bank robber
Heather Mack could plead guilty to role in mom’s murder later this month
The Latest
A falcon takes off from a ledge Thursday at 100 S. Wacker Dr. in the Loop.
Loop
Dive-bombing falcon strikes Loop commuter: ‘It felt like a 16-inch softball’
Chuck Valauskas is recovering from a 1-inch gash on his head. A family of falcons has made its nest on a Wacker Drive high-rise, and the momma is protective of her young, an expert says.
By David Struett
 
Screenshot_2023_06_01_at_7.25.30_PM.png
News
Two teens charged in fatal shooting of Waukegan volleyball coach
Niolis Collazo, 23, was a freshman volleyball coach at a Waukegan public school. She was driving home when she was shot and killed, police said.
By Allison Novelo
 
A protester attends a rally demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot deny the final permit that will allow General Iron to move from Lincoln Park, a mostly white neighborhood, to the Southeast Side, which has a mostly Latino population.
Environment
Judge overrules city denial of Southeast Side metal-shredder’s permit to operate
Mayor Brandon Johnson vows to appeal the ruling, defending the city’s decision to block Southside Recycling from opening on a site along the Calumet River.
By Brett Chase
 
Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Music
Swifties, Chicago prepare for Taylor Swift’s Soldier Field dates
Taylor Swift performs three sold-out shows at Soldier Field this weekend. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
By Catherine Odom and Katie Anthony
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
13-year-old boy shot in Englewood
The teen was standing near the street in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when he was shot late Thursday afternoon, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 