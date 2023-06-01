The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy killed, 4 other people wounded in Fuller Park, police say responding cops exchanged fire with gunman

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:20 p.m. Thursday after a ShotSpotter detector picked up gunfire as a group of people shot at another group in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, police said.

By  Allison NoveloEmmanuel Camarillo and Kade Heather
 Updated  
SHARE 14-year-old boy killed, 4 other people wounded in Fuller Park, police say responding cops exchanged fire with gunman
merlin_113782480.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, in the Fuller Park neighborhood, Thursday, June 1, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Fuller Park where responding police exchanged fire with a gunman, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:20 p.m. after a ShotSpotter detector picked up gunfire as a group of people shot at another group in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, Chicago police said. They found several victims on the group and a gunman standing near them.

“That armed offender then discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers,” police said in a statement. “An officer returned fire and the offender fled and was taken into custody a short time later. It was discovered the offender had a gunshot wound to the leg.”

Police said it was not immediately clear whether the gunman had been wounded by police or was already shot when officers arrived.

A 14-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another boy, 16, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men, 18 and 19, were in critical condition at the same hospital. The younger man was shot in the back, and the other suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to police.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to Insight Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. Her condition was not known.

Three police officers were hospitalized for observation, officials said.

Police said two handguns were recovered. Yellow crime tape blocked off Wells Street from 43rd to Root Street.

The owner of a liquor store nearby said his surveillance cameras captured people running after shots were fired and police converged on the area. The owner said shootings happen somewhat often in the area “but it’s actually been pretty good lately.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene, as is routine in a shooting involving police.

Next Up In Crime
No return to jail— for now— for TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau
Two teens charged in fatal shooting of Waukegan volleyball coach
13-year-old boy shot in Englewood
Judge silences, scolds attorney for Berrios relative who faces trial Monday for bribing state lawmaker
69-year-old mother of 5 killed in crossfire in Auburn Gresham: ‘How does this happen to somebody like my mom?’
Wanted: The Stuffed Bear Bandit. FBI offers $5,000 for arrest of Chicago bank robber
The Latest
Migrant Crossings At Southern Border Increase As Title 42 Policy Expires
Other Views
I study migrants traveling through Mexico to the U.S. Here’s what I found.
Migrants follow news of tragedies, like the fatal fire in a Ciudad Juárez detention center, but they’re not deterred in their desire to reach the U.S., a Cornell University researcher writes.
By Angel Alfonso Escamilla García
 
A midsummer&nbsp;view of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, a project pushed by Openlands and many other Chicago-area conservation groups. Credit: Dale Bowman&nbsp;
Sports
The journey of Jerry Adelmann to head Openlands for decades
Tracking the journey of Jerry Adelmann to lead Openlands for decades before retiring later this year.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: School presentation about drugs upsets highly sensitive boy
The 6-year-old cries in class, has to go home after magician’s lesson on the hazards of substance abuse.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Henry “Hank” Obrzut, who owned and operated the Skokie Hairem hair salon.
Obituaries
Henry ‘Hank’ Obrzut, who ran the Skokie Hairem beauty salon with his family, dead at 87
His wife Joanne also did hair. Their sons swept up. Their daughter did makeup. Many relatives and friends worked there during the 25 years the family operated the business.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Horsegirl_Cheryl_Dunn.jpg
Music
As summer music festival season begins, here are 6 Chicago acts worth seeking out
Go for the headliners, but stay for these local up-and-comers worthy of their own spotlight.
By Andrew Meriwether | WBEZ
 