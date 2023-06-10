The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man, 18, fatally shot outside Waukegan apartment building

Kyron Goode, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 500 block of South Genesee Street, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

An 18-year-old was killed in a Waukegan shooting.

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

About 2:30 p.m., Waukegan police and fire officials responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Genesee Street, where they found Kyron Goode, 18, wounded outside the Barwell Manor Apartments, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he later died, the office said.

Waukegan police were investigating.

