The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

4 shot during funeral procession in Oak Park

Police in the western suburb said the wounded people were targeted in the procession.

By  Allison Novelo
   
SHARE 4 shot during funeral procession in Oak Park
Four people were shot in Oak Park Saturday afternoon.

Four people were shot in Oak Park Saturday afternoon.

Sun-Times stock photo

Four people were shot during a funeral procession Saturday afternoon in west suburban Oak Park.

It happened in the 900 block of Madison Street, according to Oak Park police.

Police said the four wounded people were targeted among members of the procession. No bystanders were injured.

Madison Street was closed while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 18, fatally shot outside Waukegan apartment building
Driver killed in accident while taking man with gunshot wounds to hospital on South Side
Woman arrested during downtown Chicago looting pleads guilty to federal gun charges
Boys, 14 and 16, wounded in Garfield Park shooting
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
Ex-Cook County judge, accused of stealing decorated Tuskegee Airman’s life savings, is ordered to pay $1.2 million
The Latest
Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield.
Springfield
Illinois government agencies targeted in ransomware attack
While state agencies have yet to say what could’ve been compromised, some companies have told employees their payroll information may have been compromised.
By Violet Miller
 
An 18-year-old was killed in a Waukegan shooting.
Crime
Man, 18, fatally shot outside Waukegan apartment building
Kyron Goode, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 500 block of South Genesee Street, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., April 4, 1996. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons on Saturday, June 10, 2023, told The Associated Press that Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison.
Nation/World
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski, a Chicago native, dies in federal prison at 81
Years before the Sept. 11 attacks and the anthrax mailing, the “Unabomber’s” deadly homemade bombs changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes, even virtually shutting down air travel on the West Coast in July 1995.
By Michael Balsamo | AP and Lindsay Whitehurst | AP
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace parks a stock car to pose for photos in front of Soldier Field as he drives around the city, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022.
Chicago
NASCAR street closures start rolling out this weekend. Here’s what to avoid in June.
Several streets in Grant Park are beginning their transformation into a high-speed race track as the city prepares for the NASCAR race and related events the first weekend in July.
By Katie Anthony
 
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Arlington Heights? Naperville? In the city? Where will the Bears end up?
We also asked for your thoughts on the PGA Tour’s controversial partnership agreement with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf.
By Steve Greenberg
 