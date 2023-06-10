4 shot during funeral procession in Oak Park

Four people were shot during a funeral procession Saturday afternoon in west suburban Oak Park.
It happened in the 900 block of Madison Street, according to Oak Park police.
Police said the four wounded people were targeted among members of the procession. No bystanders were injured.
Madison Street was closed while police investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.
