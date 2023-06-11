The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale

The man, 20, was on a sidewalk when someone approached in a vehicle and fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday evening, police said.

The man, 20, was standing on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone approached in a vehicle and fired shots about 6 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Miami Marlins v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Well, look what we have here — another unsightly White Sox losing streak
It turns out the Sox aren’t so terrible after all. That’s why their disastrous weekend series against the Marlins was such a kick in the teeth.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Ted_Kaczynski_Suicide.jpg
Nation/World
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Ted Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995, killing 3 and wounding 23 others.
By Associated Press
 
Crime
3 teens hurt, 1 critically, in shooting near CTA station in Roseland
A 19-year-old fought with someone on a sidewalk before firing shots, police said. He fled. One person is in critical condition. Two others are good and fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Candace Parker
Chicago Sky and WNBA
A familiar Ace: Candace Parker, Las Vegas get past Sky
Former champ says she was close to returning but has no hard feelings
By Annie Costabile
 
Marlins at Sox
White Sox
Second consecutive ninth-inning meltdown sinks Sox
Kendall Graveman, who had been pitching incredible, gives us three runs in the ninth
By Rob Schaefer
 