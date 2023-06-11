Man fatally shot in North Lawndale

A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday evening, police said.
The man, 20, was standing on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone approached in a vehicle and fired shots about 6 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
It turns out the Sox aren’t so terrible after all. That’s why their disastrous weekend series against the Marlins was such a kick in the teeth.
Ted Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995, killing 3 and wounding 23 others.
A 19-year-old fought with someone on a sidewalk before firing shots, police said. He fled. One person is in critical condition. Two others are good and fair condition.
Former champ says she was close to returning but has no hard feelings
Kendall Graveman, who had been pitching incredible, gives us three runs in the ninth