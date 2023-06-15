The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen in Forest Glen

Hernan Saucedo allegedly drove a gunman to shoot and kill Christopher Anthony Kudlik on April 24 on the Northwest Side. Two others are being sought in the attack.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen in Forest Glen
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.

Sun-Times file

A 26-year-old man has been charged after surveillance video, text messages and his internet search history allegedly connected him to the April killing of a teenager in the Forest Glen neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Hernan Saucedo faces a count of first-degree murder on allegations he drove at least one gunman to commit the April 24 shooting of 19-year-old Christopher Andrew Kudlik, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Early that morning, Kudlik was behind the wheel of a Jeep when he crossed paths with Saucedo’s silver SUV as they drove in opposite directions on North Cicero Avenue, prosecutors said.

Saucedo made a U-turn and accelerated to catch up to Kudlik’s Jeep, tailgating him until Kudlik made a sharp turn under a viaduct. A passenger in Saucedo’s vehicle opened fire, prosecutors said.

Kudlik was struck in the face and crashed his Jeep in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in his car escaped after the attack and called 911.

Prosecutors didn’t provide a motive for the shooting in court.

Prosecutors said another motorist reported seeing shots coming from a rear passenger seat in Saucedo’s SUV, but said they saw no gunfire from Kudlik’s car. A Glock handgun found next to the driver’s seat in Kudlik’s Jeep was fully loaded.

Hernan Saucedo arrest photo

Hernan Saucedo

Chicago police

The more than two dozen shell casings recovered at the scene were determined to have been fired by two different guns, neither of which matched the gun found in the Jeep, prosecutors said.

More that 40 surveillance cameras and license plate readers tracked the movement of Saucedo’s car around the time of the shooting, including when Saucedo parked in the alley behind his mother’s home later that morning, prosecutor said.

Location records from Saucedo’s phone allegedly matched the locations where his SUV was recorded traveling that night. Prosecutors said Saucedo had been forwarded Kudlik’s address in the weeks before the shooting and searched the internet for information about the shooting multiple times afterward.

Multiple areas of Saucedo’s SUV allegedly tested positive for gunshot residue when it was searched by authorities.

Prosecutors said two other suspects are still wanted in connection with the shooting.

Saucedo is also facing a pending weapons violation in a separate case charged in May, court records show.

An attorney for Saucedo argued that prosecutors had offered no witness who could place him in the SUV at the time of the shooting and asked that he be released on bond.

Judge Kelly McCarthy granted prosecutors’ request to hold Saucedo without bail and set his next court hearing for July 5.

Next Up In Crime
2 shot on I-290 on West Side
Fired CTA worker pleads not guilty to murder in homeless man’s death
Morgue manager at Harvard Medical School sold stolen body parts, prosecutors say
Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing
DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of running over pedicab driver and hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville
The Latest
Jim Bowers, the owner of the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, speaks to insurance agents after the house caught fire early Thursday, June 15, 2023. The home, which was designated landmark status in 2022, is the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood, according to the city.
News
Austin man tries to fight flames after his 154-year-old home catches fire
The fire early Thursday at the landmark Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue was mostly confined to the attic, the homeowner said.
By Cindy HernandezSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
MaggieMoores_Screengrab10.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Maggie Moore(s)’: The land’s dry, the laughs are dark in Jon Hamm’s intriguing crime comedy
Desert noir’s crackling cast, including Tina Fey and Nick Mohammed, handles the clever dialogue with aplomb.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago skyline.
Fran Spielman Show
New mayor off to ‘very encouraging start,’ local business leader says
Jack Lavin, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce president, likes what he sees so far from Brandon Johnson’s administration, but still isn’t willing to back any of the $800 million in business taxes Johnson needs to fund the social programs that are key to his anti-violence strategy.
By Fran Spielman
 
Businessman James Weiss was found guilty Thursday of bribing two state lawmakers.
USA vs. James Weiss
Businessman James Weiss guilty of bribing 2 state lawmakers
The trial of James Weiss stretched over seven days and featured 15 witnesses, including four who have held elected office.
By Jon Seidel
 
A man was fatally shot November 9, 2021 in Lawndale.
Crime
2 shot on I-290 on West Side
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound ramp to Homan Avenue on I-290. Two people were hospitalized. The state of their injuries was unknown.
By Sun-Times Wire
 